NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,872 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

