NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.8% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

