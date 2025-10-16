NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

