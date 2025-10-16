NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.