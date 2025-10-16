NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.