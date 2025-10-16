NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.