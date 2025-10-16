NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.