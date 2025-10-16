NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

