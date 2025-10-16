O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 293 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock valued at $680,708,026. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Arete lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

