Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.61.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 79.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

