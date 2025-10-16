One Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 64,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

