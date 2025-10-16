PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6,792.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 227.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189,524 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

