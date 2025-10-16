Parkside Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,339,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $216,065,000 after buying an additional 72,245 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Arete increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

