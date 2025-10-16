PBMares Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 154,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,996,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,828,937 shares of company stock worth $680,708,026. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

