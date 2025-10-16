Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $558,208.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,123,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,985.53. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $56,531.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,704.22. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,658 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,037,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 73.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,450 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

