QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.4008.

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of QIAGEN and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after buying an additional 2,656,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after buying an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,728,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,756,000 after acquiring an additional 287,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $533.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.97 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. QIAGEN has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

