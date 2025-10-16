Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

