Rogco LP Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rogco LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

