RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $129.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RPM International has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 50,413.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 92,358 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

