Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $264.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.22.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $236.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average of $258.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.91, for a total value of $553,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,174,424.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,572,233. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 244,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

