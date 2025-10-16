SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.23. 34,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 65,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised SBC Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

