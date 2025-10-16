Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

