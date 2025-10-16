Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock worth $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

