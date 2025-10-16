Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.5385.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

