SWP Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $215.57 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.21.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

