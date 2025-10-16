T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.23. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $208.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,470,379,589.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock valued at $584,293,759. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.