Truist Financial Corp Buys 7,499 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upgraded Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

