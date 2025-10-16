Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,034.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $242.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $290.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock worth $6,890,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

