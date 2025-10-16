Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF $FBCV

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 4,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FBCV opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.