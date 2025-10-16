Truist Financial Corp Has $518,000 Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Docusign by 372.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $87,477,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 809.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $50,459,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 251.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 525,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,562.20. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,992. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

