Truist Financial Corp Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

