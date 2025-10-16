Truist Financial Corp Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $148.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

