Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

