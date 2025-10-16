Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

