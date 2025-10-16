Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,572 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. $RMM

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 63.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 136.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RMM stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

