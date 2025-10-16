Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 632.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.