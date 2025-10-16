Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

