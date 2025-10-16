Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVRD. Piper Sandler cut Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tvardi Therapeutics from $55.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVRD stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. Tvardi Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $43.65.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.49). Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 678.79% and a negative return on equity of 565.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tvardi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

