UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,209,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,588,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,032,000 after purchasing an additional 386,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,936,000 after purchasing an additional 953,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.