Victrix Investment Advisors Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $215.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $212.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.