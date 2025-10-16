William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 364,892 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,751,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 137,434 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,706,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,482,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 158,887 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

