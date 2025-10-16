Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of Hasbro FY2026 Earnings

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.84. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 129.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.