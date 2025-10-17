20,579 Shares in Pearson, PLC $PSO Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 7.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PSO opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 210.0%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.