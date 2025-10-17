271 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Amundi raised its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:META opened at $712.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,717 shares of company stock valued at $164,599,932 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

