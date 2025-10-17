3,496 Shares in TransUnion $TRU Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after purchasing an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,156,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares during the last quarter.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,408.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

