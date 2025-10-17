Abel Hall LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Abel Hall LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,872 shares of company stock valued at $46,980,865. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.51 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.