Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,872 shares of company stock worth $46,980,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.57.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

