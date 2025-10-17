Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

