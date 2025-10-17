Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 26.3% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

