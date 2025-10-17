AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF Stock Position Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $60,099.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.75. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.